Yellowstone season 4: The true biggest threat to the Duttons







As we await the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on Paramount Network on November 7, it makes a lot of sense to think about threats. We know that this is an extremely dangerous world and with that, the Duttons have been targeted a multitude of times already. Of course, the one we’re mentally stuck on is the cliffhanger at the end of season 3 — it’s hard not to be when you think about how so many of our favorites could be dead!

Now that we’ve spelled much of that out, let’s go ahead and pose the following question: Who is actually the biggest threat to the Duttons? Who should we be the most worried about at the moment?

We understand that in the short-term, these characters need to be the most worried about whoever attacked them, whether it be Market Equities, Angela Blue Thunder, Jamie Dutton, or his biological father. Yet, in the long-term you can make the case that these characters are their own worst enemy.

Think in terms of Beth for a moment here — would she be in the same place with Jamie right now had she treated him differently? Should the Duttons have been as harsh as they’ve been to outsiders? This is a family that relishes being combative here and there, just as they’ve almost always been dysfunctional within themselves.

If the family continues to spar throughout season 4, there’s a case to be made that they are toast without question. They are going to put themselves into a position that they may not be able to get out of! However, if they can find a way to work together a little bit more, they could start to get into a spot where they could pool resources and find solutions. John, Kayce, and Beth are all resourceful and smart in their own ways. They need each other!

Of course, the first order of business here is just making sure some of them survive…

Moving into Yellowstone season 4, do you think that the Duttons' biggest threat is each other?

