Billions season 5 episode 12 (finale): Will it be available at midnight?







Billions season 5 episode 12 is the epic finale, and of course we’re hoping for a few shocking twists and turns throughout.

We won’t focus too much on the store here, save for saying that we’re infinitely curious to learn whether or not Axe gets arrested. He’s gotten himself out of countless predicaments before; couldn’t he easily do that again here?

The larger subject that we want to focus on here is a pretty simple one, and that is when exactly you’re going to have a chance to actually see this finale online. In the past, we have seen Showtime hold onto their finales until Sunday night in primetime, even though they make a lot of their other episodes available at midnight beforehand on the app. What are they doing in this instance? Here’s the great news: You won’t have to wait until late Sunday.

In a post on Twitter, Brian Koppelman himself confirmed that the last episode of the season is going to be made available at midnight — meaning that it’s just under 12 hours away from the time of this writing! It’s nice to get some closure for this season sooner rather than later, though hardly closure for the series. There is a season 6 coming, and we don’t even think there’s going to be THAT huge of a break between where we are now and what’s coming.

Just in case you haven’t seen the synopsis for the Billions finale yet and you’re curious, we’ll go ahead and share that below:

Chuck, Axe and Prince maneuver to outsmart each other; Taylor finds themself at a crossroads while Wendy struggles to sort out her personal life; shifting alliances lead the future of Axe Capital down an unexpected path.

Be prepared for war tonight; it may not be a physical war, but definitely war nonetheless.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Billions

What do you most want to see when it comes to Billions season 5 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them! (Photo: Showtime.)

It will be avail at midnight tomorrow. But shhhhh no spoilers. https://t.co/dQph2uCElZ — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) October 2, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







