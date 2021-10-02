Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 promo: The changing times take a toll







Next week’s Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 carries with it the title of “Times Like These” and judging from the promo below, change seems to be a central theme for this hour. As a matter of fact, it could be an ongoing theme for a good chunk of the season.

There is a topical nature to the story that the writers are taking on here. In real life, police officers are looking at different ways that they need to go about their business; many of the changes are, in fact, positive to improving community relations. That doesn’t still make the change easy for a number of people and you’ll see some of that play out over the course of the episode. You hear Baez even talking about it in the promo at the bottom of this article.

(Side note: Why doesn’t CBS give us longer promos? Who in their right mind thinks that this is a good enough way to push an episode? This is one of those things that does rattle our brain time and time again.)

The one story that is guaranteed to carry over from the premiere is the conflict between Frank and Mayor Chase, who are each trying to influence the public in their own way. The Mayor is, of course, trying to present a rosier outlook for New York. Meanwhile, Frank is more of a realism. He doesn’t care as much about tourism or being a politician; he’s going to call things as he sees them, for better or for worse.

Given that we are still so early in the season, rest assured there are plenty more surprises coming. We’ll be prepared for that accordingly.

