Blue Bloods season 12 premiere: Did Donny Wahlberg sing as Danny?







Throughout most of the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere, Danny Reagan was handed some pretty specific advice from Maggie: He needed to let off steam. This is not an easy thing to do, but he’s a guy who, for whatever reason, has been unable to find a proper way to relax.

What’s one of the problems with Danny? He doesn’t always think about self-care. Whether it be romantic or just as friends, he hadn’t been out with a woman in an incredibly long period of time. It’s probably one of the reasons why Maggie invited him out to karaoke; he seemed reluctant to take her up on it, but we think the idea bounced around in his head.

As a matter of fact, it happened! Not only that, but the show finally had Donnie Wahlberg get on stage as Danny … and then pulled the biggest trick on us ever. Right when he was about to get into a cover of the Rolling Stones, the episode ended. Sure, we did get to see a few New Kids on the Block-style dance moves, but that was it.

All of this is hilarious: You have a perfect opportunity to have a member of one of the most successful boy bands ever sing, and then you don’t fully go there. Why? Well, this is just something that Blue Bloods likes to do. Remember that they didn’t show us Jamie’s proposal to Eddie or the two of them saying their vows, either. They like to leave things up to the imagination. Also, Danny Reagan may not be as good a singer as Donnie Wahlberg.

As for whether or not we’re going to see Maggie become a Danny love interest down the road, the jury is still out on that. It’s a polarizing topic, but at the very least we’ll say this: It’s nice for Danny to have a friend, especially one who is fundamentally different from him in many ways.

