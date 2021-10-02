Dancing with the Stars 30: Cody Rigsby, Cheryl Burke will still compete







If you were wondering what the future would hold for Dancing with the Stars and Cody Rigsby, we now have a better sense of it!

Speaking in a new interview on Good Morning America, it was revealed that Cody and Cheryl Burke will continue to perform on the show, both virtually and separately from their own hopes. It’s going to be rather curious seeing how this works, especially since Cheryl is now choreographing a dance that won’t even be done together. This is one of the more unusual situations we’ve ever seen in the show’s history, and that is saying something when you consider all of the twists and turns we’ve seen in the competition over the years.

It was prior to this week’s show when it was first revealed that Cheryl had tested positive for the virus; Cody was kept out of the ballroom out of an abundance of caution, and he tested positive a little later in the week. We’re going to have to wait and see what America feels about this particular routine now, and if it is enough to keep him in the competition. We’ll continue to hold out hope but, simultaneously, we know that nothing in the ballroom world is guaranteed. Cody already feels like one of the best underdog contenders in the competition, so fingers crossed he and Cheryl recover and we’ll see where things go from there.

In the event that you did not know it’s Britney Week on Dancing with the Stars, and all of the remaining cast members are going to perform to tracks from the singer’s legendary catalogue. We’ve got a feeling that we’ll get quite a few memorable routines from this, but we’re not sure any of them will stand out quite like what we’re getting from Cody.

