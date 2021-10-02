When Calls the Heart season 9: Elizabeth, Lucas BTS fun







We continue to inch closer and closer to the When Calls the Heart season 9 premiere on Hallmark Channel; why not look further behind the scenes?

In a new post on Instagram (see below), you can see a new little tease putting the focus on Erin Krakow (Elizabeth) and Chris McNally (Lucas). The two are clearly having a good time on set, which is nice to see when you consider how deep the two are into production at this point. Cameras first started rolling back in July, and if the current timeline is to be believed, all signs point to everyone being done a little bit later in the fall. That gives the post-production team plenty of time to get things together before the premiere, which will more than likely be in early 2022.

Do we expect a lot of romance for Elizabeth and Lucas in season 9? That feels inevitable in so many ways. We don’t think the writers would have done any of the stuff they did last season thinking that they wouldn’t tell more of the love story now. We’ll see how the two function in a relationship and some of the challenges that they have to overcome. There’s a lot of material left here, and that will be balanced out against everything else going on in Hope Valley.

The hard part, for now, is going to be having to wait for a few more months in order to see what’s next. We’ll be happy to even have some sort of formal premiere date by the end of the year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the When Calls the Heart season 9 premiere, no matter when it airs?

In particular, what are you psyched to check out from Elizabeth and Lucas? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







