Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 spoilers: Is Frank’s job in any jeopardy?







As we prepare for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 next week on CBS, should we start to really be concerned over Frank Reagan’s job? Should we be sounding some sort of metaphorical alarm here?

Here’s the biggest cause for concern: We’ve seen so many feuds between Tom Selleck’s character and Mayors over the years. It makes a certain degree of sense that eventually, we’d see the metaphorical apple cart start to tip over. If there’s a case against this, meanwhile, it’s the simple fact that Blue Bloods loves to fake you out by making you think that they’re about to force Frank to resign. They’ve suggested it time and time again as a possibility and yet, it’s not something that’s ever happened.

For more news on where the latest tension between Frank and the Mayor is coming from, check out the official Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Times Like These” – Tension escalates between Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) after Frank makes a public arrest that goes viral. Also, Danny and Baez investigate a gang attack that takes an unexpected turn; Jamie worries when Eddie lies to him about where she’s going in the evenings; and Anthony secretly recruits the Reagans for help with a surprise for Erin, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Dylan Walsh guest stars as Mayor Peter Chase.

So which other stories are we excited to see? The Erin one sounds mostly like a great time, and an opportunity to be reminded of just how amazing this friendship is. These two parties genuinely care about each other, and we’d love to imagine in advance that this is the sort of thing that leads to him showing up at family dinner.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts and hopes in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around; there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







