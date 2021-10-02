Magnum PI season 4 episode 2 spoilers: ‘The Harder They Fall’







Are you ready to check out some early details on Magnum PI season 4 episode 2? This is an installment where a lot of big things happen! For starters, Magnum and Higgins will actually be around each other once more, and they’ll have a complicated case to take on, as well.

To get a few more details on this particular episode, take a look at the full Magnum PI season 4 episode 2 synopsis:

“The Harder They Fall” – While Magnum and Higgins reunite and work the case of a construction worker’s tragic death, TC and Shammy get skyjacked by a pair of drug runners posing as tourists, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Oct. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Just when you read that, there is a certain “back to normal” feel that comes along with it. Our hope is that within this installment, you’ll get some of the show’s trademark humor, but there could be some big-time surprises thrown in here, as well! For TC in general, we’re happy that he’s going to get a high-octane story of his own … we don’t think we have to tell you how serious some of this danger is! (We also have to imagine that there were some cool production tricks utilized to make all of this look terrifying in the middle of the air.)

As for some of the long-term stories this season, the operative phrase here is “long-term.” Whether we’re talking about Magnum’s personal life or anything when it comes to high-level cases, patience is going to be key. This show should take its time getting from point A to point B.

