





As we prepare for the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere, we have to ask: Is Andrew Terraciano leaving the show? He’s been a huge part of the series for some time as Sean Reagan, but some quotes heading into the episode made us very much nervous.

Even before the first episode aired tonight, series star (and new executive producer) Tom Selleck made it clear that Sean’s status was in flux as he was entering the next part of his life. Here’s what he had to say to Parade:

In the beginning of a season, we’re consumed with how do we start off a show that is consistent and isn’t a stunt first episode? Like, “Oh, my God! They’re going to blow up the Reagan house and everybody’s going to die!” That won’t work. I’m very, very enthused about the first few scripts. I know young Sean [Andrew Terraciano] is leaving. He’s going to college. That presents issues for Danny [Donnie Wahlberg].

Here’s the good news: Sean was still in the premiere. Not only that, but so was Jack! We’ll have to wait and see if that trend holds.

Over the years the Blue Bloods writers have done a good job of making these exits happen organically: We’ve seen Jack leave for college before, whereas Nicky took a job on the other side of the country. As kids become adults they’ll want to go live their lives, and that does often mean that you’re going to see them away from family dinner a little more often. That doesn’t mean that there is some sudden lack of love there.

While it’s possible Andrew may be leaving the show in a larger capacity, don’t take Sean going off to college as a sign he’s gone for good — provided that he does leave. We think the writers will always leave the door open for more; his exit does probably mean a number of other characters could rotate in and out of family dinner. This table has gotten a little smaller as of late and we’re sure that some changes are going to be coming to keep things fresh.

Are you going to miss Andrew Terraciano and Sean on Blue Bloods?

