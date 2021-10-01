





Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are you excited to dive into the world of the season 12 premiere? We know that it’s been a long summer, and already it’s later than the crime drama typically premieres (or at least that’s the case in a pre-virus world).

Luckily, we can go ahead and tell you that your long period of waiting is officially at an end! The Tom Selleck drama will, in fact, be back with its first episode of the season at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. It’s another complicated story that showcases the current status of things in New York City, and you better believe that there will be at least one or two surprises sprinkled in.

If you haven’t heard already, the title for the premiere is “Hate is Hate” — meanwhile, the attached synopsis offers more news all about what you can expect to see:

“Hate is Hate” – As Danny consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, Frank is at odds with the mayor over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting. Also, Erin investigates a decades-old case in which the primary eyewitness to the killing is her boss, D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), who was 13 years old at the time, on the 12th season premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Callie Thorne returns as psychic medium Maggie Gibson and Dylan Walsh guest stars as Mayor Peter Chase.

In case you didn’t know already, there are a multitude of sneak peeks for the premiere that you can see over here, and they set the stage for Erin’s complicated case, Frank versus the Mayor, and also Eddie’s story as she learns that her partner Witten is having second thoughts about being on the force.

