Magnum PI season 4 premiere video: See Magnum’s new love interest







The Magnum PI season 4 premiere is coming to CBS in just a matter of hours and of course, there’s a lot of stuff to expect! One of the big things is that Thomas Magnum will have a new love interest — and no, it’s not Higgins.

Instead, we are looking at someone here in Lia Kaleo (played by Chantal Thuy) who could be an important character through at least a certain chunk of the season. She is a detective at the Honolulu Police Department, and she just so happens to be the partner of Detective Gordon Katsumoto. In the sneak peek below via TV Insider, you can get a brief look at what she brings to the table in terms of her job.

Here’s the twist: While she and Magnum are romantically intertwined, it’s not something known to the public. They’re keeping things under wraps, and according to Thuy, the two are in a good place on tonight’s first episode. Here is what Thuy told the aforementioned publication:

“We’re about two months in so it’s still the honeymoon phase, where things are sweet and tender … It’s the good phase of the relationship where you’re still uncertain about how things will develop, but you’re open and open to see.”

Are we still rooting for Magnum and Higgins to be together someday? Absolutely! (We haven’t made that a secret.) However, we have to remember that Higgins has a love interest herself in Ethan, and it’s also not fair to Magnum to have him sitting around without love in his life. He doesn’t know what the future holds for Higgins and Ethan and he could end up together.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

What do you most want to see on the Magnum PI season 4 premiere?

How long do you think that Lia and Magnum could end up lasting? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming on the series and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







