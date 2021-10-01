Blue Bloods season 12 premiere: Will Estes, Vanessa Ray set the stage







You’ve waited long enough — tonight on CBS Blue Bloods season 12 is finally here! The long-running cop show has a whole host of new episodes right around the corner, so why not hear from some of the actors responsible for making the magic happen?

This morning stars Will Estes and Vanessa Ray did a bit of a promotional tour across some local CBS affiliates, and you can see a couple of these interviews below! In this, the two talk through some of what is coming for Jamie and Eddie as we have a new batch of complicated stories ahead for them.

Of course, don’t expect any enormous spoilers to come from either one of these interviews and for good reason. They don’t want to give anything too major away! We can say that for the premiere in particular, one of the big stories for Eddie is going to revolve around her partner Witten. After some recent events she’s going to find herself debating whether or not she wants to continue to be a cop; there are a number of people who hate police officers and over time, that will take a toll on her. Can Eddie do anything to help? How could Jamie get involved in all of this?

Elsewhere in the premiere, be prepared for Danny to consult with an old contact in Maggie the psychic. She is someone who could prove useful in helping to resolve a case. Meanwhile, Frank will be at odds with the Mayor, which is probably the most familiar part of the whole story. Just how many times are we going to see this over the course of the series’ run?

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere?

