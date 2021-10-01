Dexter: New Blood: Michael C. Hall, EP discuss Dexter’s impact and more







If you are excited to see Dexter: New Blood arrive on Showtime, rest assured that you are not alone in that. There are some new episodes coming on November 7, and you are going to see all sorts of exciting new dimensions for the title character’s journey.

So while we await the show’s big return, why not share some further reasons to be excited now? There are all sorts of interesting conversations to be had in regards to this show.

If you look below, you can see the first addition of the show’s wrap-up podcast where you can hear executive producer Scott Reynolds, star and EP Michael C. Hall, and a number of other people all do their best to set the stage for what’s coming up here. There’s going to be a chance to get all sorts of good insight about the story and the series as a whole and rest assured, we’re excited about how the legacy of Dexter Morgan will continue.

Legacy will be a key theme of New Blood in so many different ways. With the sudden arrival of Harrison within the Iron Lake, New York community Dexter now calls home, we do think that there’s going to be a lot of debate over how he can suddenly be a better father now. Meanwhile, there’s the tainted legacy of the original show itself and whether or not it’s possible for New Blood to walk some of that back. With originally showrunner Clyde Phillips back on board, we do have more of a reason for hope.

