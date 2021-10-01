Ted Lasso season 2 episode 11: What was in Sharon’s letter to Ted?







We anticipated that Ted Lasso season 2 episode 11 would be a perfect combination of wonderful and heart-wrenching. Nothing else makes sense with it being the penultimate story of the season.

In the end, all of this proved to be true for so many reasons, whether it be Nate betraying Ted, Nate kissing Keeley, or Nate just belittling anyone who was under him. So. Much. Nate. Meanwhile, we also had beautiful work for Ted and Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, who departed in the final moments of the episode after dramatically helping the team.

Yet, she did her best to avoid a proper goodbye before Ted tracked her down — instead of staying to see Richmond’s performance of “Bye Bye Bye,” she wrote them all letters and that was meant to be it. She wrote a letter to Ted but in the end, we never saw what was in it. He didn’t even want to read it until she pushed for him to do so.

Is there some huge revelation about Sharon within that letter? We wondered that, whether it be something about her past or a revelation that she was almost too friendly with Ted and at a certain point, they would not be able to maintain therapist – client relationship. In the end, we don’t think anything that surprising was in there other than she allowed Ted to see what she truly meant to him on a personal level. She opened up to him and she likely appreciated the way in which he opened up to her. We prefer that we didn’t see or hear the letter, since that allows the rare bit of mystery within a show like this.

If this is the end for Sharon on Ted Lasso, we will miss her immensely. She proved herself to be invaluable to this season and Ted’s journey as someone beyond just an overly-optimistic coach with little football knowledge and a ton of pop-culture references. She also gave him someone who could be a genuine friend down the road, and she was surprisingly funny at times beyond her serious nature.

