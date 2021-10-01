Cobra Kai season 4 is coming, but Netflix losing The Karate Kid







As excited as we are to see Cobra Kai season 4 premiere on Netflix on December 31, the following story makes things a little weird. The streaming service is going to have every season of the Karate Kid follow-up, but it’s about to lose the movie that started it all.

According to a report from ComicBook.com, the streaming service is poised to officially lose this movie, The Karate Kid Part II, and The Karate Kid Part III today (September 30). The movies have come on and off the service before, but it’s a little bit weird that this is happening now given that Cobra Kai generates so much attention for Netflix. Couldn’t there be a way for a new deal to be struck?

While this decision to lose these films is undoubtedly strange, it won’t have much of an impact on Cobra Kai season 4 directly. It’s just a matter of inconvenience for people looking to wax poetic on the original movies with Daniel and Johnny. It’s also far from the first occurrence of strange streaming rights. Take, for example, Yellowstone being available on Peacock while Yellowstone: 1883, its upcoming spin-off, is going to be available on Paramount+. Meanwhile, we’ve also seen different instances of The Walking Dead as a franchise be available on separate streaming services.

For those wondering, The Next Karate Kid will remain available on Netflix; let’s just hope that the other movies find their way back soon enough. We know, after all, that a season 5 is going to be coming for Cobra Kai. That gives them plenty of time to resurface.

Does watching Cobra Kai make you want to see the movies again?

