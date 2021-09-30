





Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing the future of Jenny and Cassie sooner rather than later?

We don’t want to make you wait all that long here, so let’s go ahead and share the great news: The series is back on the air in a matter of hours! You’ll have a chance to see the series in its new timeslot starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and there is going to be all sorts of great, dramatic stuff. We’ll see how the cliffhanger is addressed, and also the beginning of a brand-new storyline. It’s one that should prove to bring all sorts of new chaos to Montana, plus some new faces at the same time.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Big Sky season 2 premiere synopsis with more insight on what’s coming:

“Wakey Wakey” – After Ronald’s escape, Cassie distracts herself with work at Dewell & Hoyt while Jenny, recovering from her near-death experience, decides to take Sheriff Tubb up on his offer for her to rejoin the force. Yet, even as these two seem to move in different directions, it won’t be long before a mysterious accident leads them to cross paths. Elsewhere, Ronald is wrapped up in something he can’t get out of but who did the wrapping? The season premiere of “Big Sky” airs THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Want some more discussion on the premiere?

Check out the new interview with Katheryn Winnick below! She appeared on Good Morning America this week to talk about her experiences filming the show, and also what could be coming up next. This is a great way to set the foundation.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Big Sky season 2 premiere?

