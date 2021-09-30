Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 4 preview: Benson’s challenge







After tonight’s three-hour crossover event, Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 4 looks to bring forward a different struggle for Olivia Benson.

In the premiere, we saw that there was a change of leadership above Mariska Hargitay’s character, with McGrath overseeing the operation now. She’s different from other people who have taken the role over time — she doesn’t like being questioned, and it already feels as though she is wading into corruption. This is going to be extremely difficult for SVU to handle — you want to believe that the higher-ups are on your side when you’re trying to take a stand for victims. When you think about the circumstances at the situation, this could be one of Benson’s most challenging seasons to date.

For some more details surrounding SVU season 23 episode 4, including the case at the heart of this hour, take a look at the synopsis below:

10/07/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU searches for a serial rapist who preys on mothers with young children. Benson and Fin struggle under the tightened reins of Chief McGrath. Guest starring Octavio Pisano, Jade Marie Fernandez and Johnny Pemberton. TV-14

While we wouldn’t be surprised if the case at the heart of this episode is a standalone, one, we think you have to prepare for the struggle of Benson & Fin vs. McGrath to last for a good while. What makes things even harder for them is that they don’t have Kat anymore, let alone Chief Garland. This season could be about a search for allies, and also a way for Benson and the rest of the team to show resourcefulness in a way we haven’t seen before.

Remember that this episode will be airing at the show’s typical 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, where it will be for the remainder of this season.

