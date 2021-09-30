





Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Are we finally about to see the Big Bang Theory prequel back on the air? There’s of course a lot of stuff we’re getting excited for already.

Unfortunately, there’s one more week that we’ll have to let this excitement build. There is no new installment on the air tonight; next week’s premiere is a big one, though, as the writers showcase the aftermath of that big season 4 cliffhanger. What’s going on with George Sr.? What did he really do? We’ve heard Sheldon’s stories on the Big Bang Theory about him, but that doesn’t mean that those stories are 100% accurate in terms of the truth.

To help tide you over for the premiere, we’ve got news on not only it, but also the two episodes that follow below! Prepare yourself accordingly…

Season 5 premiere, “One Bad Night and Chaos of Selfish Desires” –Sheldon and Missy both run away from home, and Mary gets upsetting news about George Sr., on the fifth season premiere of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Oct. 7 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Season 5 episode 2, “Snoopin’ Around and the Wonder Twins of Atheism”– Sheldon encourages Missy to question the Bible. Also, Meemaw is determined to catch George Sr. in a lie, and Mary helps Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) search for a youth pastor, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Oct. 14 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Season 5 episode 3, “Potential Energy and Hooch on a Park Bench” – Sheldon tries to convince Dr. Sturgis to return to the university. Also, Georgie upsets the family when he makes a life-changing decision, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Oct. 21 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

It’s true that there’s a lot of serious stuff in here, but remember along the way that Young Sheldon is still technically a comedy. There will be a chance to see all of these genres mix in some unexpected ways…

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Young Sheldon season 5?

Are you sad to be waiting still to check out the show? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some more updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

