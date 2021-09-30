Survivor 41 episode 3 promo: More immunity idol paranoia!







As we enter Survivor 41 episode 3 on CBS next week, it’s clear that all idol-related paranoia is going to be through the roof. Should you be shocked by this? In a word, no. It’s been a focal point for most of the first two episodes, as Jeff Probst and producers have gone absolutely haywire with all of the different advantages within the game.

At this point, we should note that Deshawn, Xander, and JD all have extra votes in the game. Meanwhile, Xander also potentially has an immunity idol that will be activated in the event that ones are found on both the Ua and Luvu beaches — and they are all willing to take the risk on them. Unless both tribes pick them up (a sign that we’ll be at three tribes for a while), he will continue to lose his ability to vote.

New Survivor 41 video! Below, check out everything we had to say about episode 2 of the season! Once you check that out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are some more updates every week through the rest of the season.

Based on the promo below, idol paranoia is going to completely overtake the Ua tribe as JD starts to suspect that Ricard may have one. We know that this is one of the most chaotic tribes in the game right now and it’s about to be even more so. Even Brad, who on paper feels like the most old-school Survivor of the bunch, seems fully on board with all of the advantages that are in play at the moment.

Elsewhere, the promo teases that the Yase tribe may have a new focal point for drama: Liana. Did she make what she considers to be a million-dollar mistake? That’s something that she does suggest, but we don’t have a lot of further context at present.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor

What do you want to see when it comes to Survivor 41 episode 3?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







