NCIS season 19 episode 3 photo: The Paul Lemere challenge







Who is Paul Lemere within the world of NCIS season 19? At the moment, we have to go ahead and consider him our central adversary.

What we know about Paul at the moment is pretty simple: He’s a hired gun. He’s been paid a substantial amount of money to take out people at specific intervals, with the big question being quite simple: Why would someone hire him? What do they gain from this? It has not been altogether easy to get any answers.

Monday’s new episode 3 (entitled “Road to Nowhere”) should prove to be an exciting episode, but let’s just hope this title is not some sort of clue as to where we’re going to land by the end of the hour. We’d like to get a few new answers on this Navis company, especially since we’ll be spending a lot more time with this Paul character. The photo above is your proof of that. Gibbs and Parker are going to escort the killer to the site of one of his other murders, and we have to imagine we’ll learn a thing or two along the way.

In addition to being an episode where there could be a few new clues, we also presume that we’ll see Gibbs’ morality tested like never before. He’s not an NCIS agent, and that gives him license to be even more of a rogue than usual. Will he kill Paul the moment he steps out of line? You have to wonder…

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 3?

