The Blacklist season 9: How will Panabaker be back?







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9, we are aware already of the fact that Cynthia Panabaker is going to be thrown back into the picture. The character will be returning in one of the first episodes of the season and the real mystery we’re left to wonder is simply this: How that is going to happen.

Is this character, Cooper’s boss at the FBI, going to be a friend of the Task Force moving forward? Or, is she going to be some sort of a foe instead? There is a lot worth getting into in this piece so let’s dive right in!

New The Blacklist video! We dive into the return of Panabaker and so much more below!

The case for her as an ally – At the start of season 9, the Task Force as we’ve come to know it is disbanded. Because of that, they’ll all off be doing their own things … but what can bring them back together? Is there a way for that to happen? Prepare for something early on that gives more insight into whether or not they could get back together, and it’s certainly possible Cynthia has a role to play in that. She may have been frustrated with how compromised the Task Force was under Reddington, but at this point, she may also recognize that she needs them.

The case for her as an adversary – We know that there was a Burn Notice out on Liz before her death. Meanwhile, we also know that Panabaker was more or less over a lot of the Task Force’s shenanigans. We wouldn’t put it past her to be keeping the group from getting back together somehow — or, maybe they break more laws and she tries to arrest them. She could be operating with the best of intentions, but still be in opposition to the other characters.

How do you expect to see Panabaker back on The Blacklist season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

