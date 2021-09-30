American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 8: What do aliens want?







Next week on American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 8, it does appear as though there are some things we are poised to learn.

Take, for example, this: What is it that these aliens actually are interested in getting? Why have they arrived on Planet Earth in the first place? We tend to think that there is something more here beyond just blowing up heads and causing near-constant chaos.

In the previews that aired following episode 7, one of the things that we learned is that the aliens’ own world is dying. With that, they clearly need something from being on Earth and expect President Eisenhower to give them a little bit of something that they want. How would that benefit all humankind? That remains to be seen, but it does sound as though some sort of trade is in order.

There is a bit of humor that comes out through this trailer — namely, the idea that some conveniences like microwaves are apparently only possible because of alien technology. This is the sort of humor that the show can play around with, largely because the majority people alive today still don’t know how this world of thing works.

Before the end of episode 8, we anticipate having a few more answers on these aliens — because we’re looking at a relatively short season here, there’s a real need for things to push forward at a fairly rapid pace.

What do you think we’ll learn about the aliens moving into American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 8?

