American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 8 preview: Ike’s decision







Want to get a better sense of what lies ahead on American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 8? We’ve got another installment airing in just one week’s time entitled “Inside,” and it’s going to be packed full of tough decisions.

In episode 7, we had a chance to be introduced to the aliens that are inhabiting this particular iteration of the franchise — and also the visual style for “Death Valley.” This is being created as though it’s a classic 1950’s sci-fi thriller, or at least that’s the case with some of what we’re seeing in one era of the show. In the end, we feel like things are going to get a little more complicated than that as time progresses.

For a few specifics on American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 8 and what you can expect to see, take a look at the synopsis below:

The President struggles with the morality of a deal he must make. Written by Manny Coto & Kristen Reidel & Brad Falchuk; directed by Tessa Blake.

Obviously the producers aren’t giving us too much information here, but this feels already somewhat similar to what we had in Red Tide. We’re looking at a story about big decisions — what’s the right move, what is the moral move, and are these the same thing? The scale for “Death Valley” is of course different, but we have to remember that characters like Ike are just that: People.

