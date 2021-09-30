New Amsterdam season 4 episode 3 promo: Who’s warning Helen?







New Amsterdam season 4 episode 3 is coming on NBC next week, and we have a feeling that it’s going to be a big one for Max and Helen. Surprised? Well, this will probably be the way things go for at least the immediate future.

As we move into the next new episode, we know that a lot of the hospital is going to have reactions to Max and Sharpe being a couple. Yet, that is probably not the ONLY thing that they’re going to have reactions to. Are the two of them really going to leave? That’s something that will be a hard thing for the hospital to digest, especially given all the work that Max has done especially to turn this hospital around and rebuild it almost from the ground up.

At the end of the promo below, you have Karen saying some concerning words — is she telling Helen that she is making a mistake being with Max? We understand why some could think that, but we almost feel like that is somewhat of a trick. Instead, it feels a little more likely that we’re going to see a situation coming up here where she’s questioning the other part of the decision. The two of them being away and being together is beyond the shadow of a doubt a big step — yet, that doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily the wrong move. They would have to prove some doubters wrong and in the end, that’s okay. What matters is that they continue to stay strong.

If you love Max and Helen, just remember this: Very few things within the world of TV move in a straight line, especially when it comes to relationships. We do think that Sharpwin can make this work, but it’s also pretty clear that it won’t be easy.

What do you want to see on New Amsterdam season 4 episode 3?

