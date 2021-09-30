Big Brother 23 finale: Was Xavier Prather, Derek Frazier the winner?







Tonight, Big Brother 23 seemed to be, by and large, the story of whether or not Xavier Prather could be stopped on his path to victory. He was, by far, the best player in the final three, to the point where it seemed like Azah was going to take him in the event she won the final Head of Household. Much of the past couple of days were all about that!

Of course, the irony here is that it really didn’t matter: Xavier won part 3 of the final HoH and a lot of that was moot. He had a perfect score! There was really no beating him at that point. He clearly studied up on everything this season.

Once Xavier won, he had to figure out what to do next: Would he take Derek and make the easy choice? In a word, yes. This was a final-two deal he’s had for a while and he didn’t want to go away from that. Azah was evicted in third place.

We’ll give Derek credit for doing better in front of the jury than we thought he was going to be. Yet, he made SO many mistakes along the way and Xavier won — unanimously. There was no real drama here from the moment that Azah walked out the doors. Xavier becomes the first African American winner of a regular Big Brother season, and along the way, he also got to reveal to everyone the truth about his profession.

