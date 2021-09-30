Where is Ethan on Chicago Med season 7? Is Brian Tee leaving?







Where is Ethan on Chicago Med season 7, and should you be worried that Brian Tee is leaving the show? There’s a lot to get into here!

Tonight marks the second straight week in which Tee has been absent from the show. The reasoning behind it is something that was written into the premiere, as Ethan is off rehabbing and working to get back to the hospital following the events of the season 6 finale. He is still technically a part of the cast, so he will not be gone forever. This absence is due to Tee doing another project that has some schedule overlap with Chicago Med, and the NBC show was kind enough to accommodate his request to do both. It’s better they do this than lose him full-time, given that this has already happened with other actors as of late.

As of right now, we have yet to hear a return date as to when Ethan will return to the hospital, but we’d love for it to be at some point this fall! We have seen synopses for the episodes set to air on October 6 and October 13 and, unfortunately, the character is not mentioned in either one of them. One smart possibility is to bring the character back in time for November sweeps, but some of that could depend on Tee’s availability.

In the end, just know that you are going to see this character again — it stinks that he’s gone, but we’re happy that Brian is getting a chance to stretch himself as a performer. This could actually be the sort of thing that keeps him around in the long-term. It’s similar in a way to what SNL is doing with some of their own cast members at the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med

What do you want to see from Ethan on Chicago Med season 7, provided he returns in the near future?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







