





Tonight, The Masked Singer featured a wide array of performers and to the surprise of no one, we had guesses aplenty! Take the Cupcake — we heard Leslie Jones and RuPaul mentioned within a couple of minutes of each other! We also had the introduction of Banana Split, who were two masked performers competing as some sort of dynamic duo.

After the first batch of reveals this season, the stakes were pretty high in our mind to meet whoever was unmasked at the end of the hour. We didn’t expect it to be the Dalmatian — he was legitimately good! In the end, though, this happened, and it turned out a pretty prominent performer in Tyga was underneath that mask. He came on this show looking for a fun experience and in the end, we hope he had it!

One of the disadvantages of him going out so soon is that we’re missing out on a lot of memorable performances coming up. Also, we legitimately thought that this was one of the better costumes this season. In general, this show has done a good job of making some of their dog-related costumes stand out for whatever reason. We’re reminded in this way of Chris Daughtry as the Rottweiler from earlier on in the series.

So as we move forward this season, we imagine that things are going to stay rather unpredictable. We’re going to continue to have some memorable performances, and we hope that there are at least a couple of people who can keep their identity hidden for a little while. We’ve said it before and we’ll continue to a million times over — this remains one of the biggest issues with this show overall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer

What do you think of tonight’s The Masked Singer reveal?

Did you think that it was Tyga under the Dalmatian Mask when he was performing? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







