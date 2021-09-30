Survivor 41 episode 2: David Voce voted out (blindsided) by Yase tribe







Within the first couple of minutes of Survivor 41 episode 2, one thing was clear: These people are messy on yet another level. They are spilling secrets about each other left and right, playing extremely hard, and also keeping track of what are a million different advantages in the game.

In the end, though, someone had to be voted out … and that someone was from the Yase tribe.

During the Immunity Challenge, it was clear that Tiffany was the weakest link in the tribe — she struggled to get across the balance beam! Because of the fact that this is a new season, you don’t know if there is a tribe swap coming sooner rather than later.

Yet, Xander found himself in trouble for a multitude of reasons. He was great at finding advantages, and some of the women (including Evvie and Liana) were interested in taking him out. Because of him finding that Beware Advantage, he lost his ability to vote! Yase was a hot mess and then some on the way to Tribal Council.

What happened?

Tiffany wavered so much before Tribal that it caused Evvie to second-guess what she wanted to do, especially since there was this massive fear that Xander had an idol and would play it. There were only four votes cast tonight and, ultimately, it was the end of the road for Voce. He was legitimately surprised about this and he should be — it seemed like he, Evvie, and Xander were all close! This is the tribe sacrificing some challenge ability for the sake of loyalty so in the end, we’ll see precisely how this goes for them moving forward.

What did you think about Survivor 41 episode 2?

