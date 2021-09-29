A Million Little Things season 4 episode 3 spoilers: It’s game night!







Next week on A Million Little Things season 4 episode 3, we’re going to have a chance to dive into a story entitled “Game Night.” Shouldn’t that be fun? Maybe at least briefly, but we know with this show that things can turn on a dime rather quickly.

In general, it looks as though gatherings are going to be a big part of this story — Katherine is going to have one following her divorce, while Eddie is going to find a way to numb some of his emotional pain. There is a lot that will unfold here and we’ll see how things progress.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full A Million Little Things season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

“game night” – When the girls decide to throw Katherine a celebratory divorce party, the guys get together to watch the hockey game and distract Eddie. Maggie is blindsided by some news, while Sophie is forced to stand her ground. Eddie helps Theo with a romantic gesture for a new crush and stumbles into someone from his past. “A Million Little Things” airs WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Who is Eddie going to run into? Out of everything that is mentioned within this description, that’s the thing that could have some staying power. We’re wondering already how it could carry through the remainder of the season, though we’ll likely have to wait in order to find out. Maybe the same could be said for Maggie being “blindsided,” since typically you don’t recover from the aftermath of that overnight.

