The Conners season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Becky makes amends







Next week on The Conners season 4 episode 3, we’re going to see the next step of what is an ongoing journey of Becky’s to get better. We know that she is doing her best to recover, and of course, there are a lot of important steps that come with that.

Take, for example, doing what you can to apologize for some of your past wrongs and try to make amends. This is a huge part of the program, but with that being said, there’s no guarantee that everyone out there is going to be open to what she has to say! She better be prepared for that within this episode, and some of her past lies probably vary when it comes to significance.

Are there going to be some serious moments throughout this? We’re counting on that, but in the process, we can’t possibly forget that this show is a comedy. The goal remains to have a good laugh over some of the hijinks here!

Below, we’ve got the full The Conners season 4 episode 3 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“Sober Sex, Plastic Silverware, and Losing My Religion” – Part of Becky’s recovery program mandates she make amends with people she has lied to over the years, leading her to meet up again with former high school friend Mikey to apologize for lying to him about her living a successful life. Meanwhile, Darlene visits with Pastor Phil (Jason Alexander), and Louise continues planning her wedding on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The Dan / Louise wedding is probably going to be one of the moments this season we’re looking the most forward to, and we’ve got a feeling already that it’s going to be stuffed to the brim with chaos. With this particular family, is there any other way?

