In the Dark season 3 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: The truth about Jess







Want to get a sense of what’s next on In the Dark season 3 episode 13? Let’s start things off by noting this: It’s the big finale! There is a lot that will be unraveled here, especially when it comes to Murphy finally learning the truth about what happened with Jess. This is the foundation for the entirety of this episode, and we have a feeling this will be one of the most important hours of the entire series.

For a few more details as to what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full In the Dark season 3 finale synopsis below:

PAIN THE TRUTH BRINGS – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) finally learns the truth about what happened to Jess (Brooke Markham) and it forces her to take a closer look at who she herself has become. Also starring Casey Deidrick, Morgan Krantz, Matt Murray and Theodore Bhat, the episode was directed by Steven Tsuchida and written by Corinne Kingsbury (#313). Original airdate 10/6/2021.

This is what makes this episode all the more interesting — it’s one all about self-reflection rather than some big revelation elsewhere. We do think there will be some shocking events and potentially a cliffhanger but, in general, we think that this is going to be a finale with many different goals. Rest assured, we’re excited to see what this looks like as a whole. In the Dark has already been renewed for a season 4 and with that, you have one less thing to worry about. You can put all of that worry instead on Murphy, Jess, and how all of this could set the stage for a very different story moving forward. Be prepared for some of that in advance.

