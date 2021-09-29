Law & Order: SVU season 23: Peter Hermann back for 500th episode







We knew already that Danny Pino was returning to Law & Order: SVU for its huge 500th episode; why not add Peter Hermann to the list?

In a recent post on Instagram, series star Mariska Hargitay confirmed her real-life husband’s return to the show as Trevor Langan, a character he last played back in 2019. There are a multitude of reasons why we’d see him back on the show now, but a part of the excitement will be seeing how the story plays out. Given that he’s been in almost three dozen episodes of the series over the years, it makes sense that he’d be back to celebrate the milestone. Of course Peter holds great significant to Mariska as a person, but the Trevor character does, as well, within the greater SVU world.

We’re sure that the 500th installment of SVU will have an important case at its core, but it should also be a way for producers to honor this achievement. We hope that Christopher Meloni will pop in at some point, and that we could see at least a couple more former cast members turn up here and there. We’re not sure how many other shows are ever going to get to 500 episodes, especially when it comes to having a continuous run with no breaks. They all deserve an opportunity to take a bow.

Before we even get to that, though, remember that there is a three-hour crossover event coming on Thursday, with the events of SVU bleeding directly into what’s coming on Law & Order: Organized Crime.

