Riverdale season 5 episode 19 (finale) spoilers: End of the town?







Just in case you were wondering, Riverdale season 5 episode 19 is the epic finale — and it seems like anything could happen! Over the course of this episode you could see the town as we’ve come to know it in some sort of peril, and a lot of that could have to do with what happens in Pop’s diner. This is a story of reflection, but also one of tremendous change — and that is really saying a lot given all of the change we’ve seen over this season already.

Below, you can take a look at the full Riverdale season 5 episode 19 synopsis with a few more details all about what you can expect to see next:

OUT WITH THE OLD – As the gang pick up the pieces after a rough year back in Riverdale, an incident at Pop’s forces them to make a difficult decision about the future of the town. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Greg Murray (#519). Original airdate 10/6/2021.

Will there be a big cliffhanger at the end of all of this? It’s Riverdale! Honestly, it’d be a bigger surprise at this point if there wasn’t one. This is a show that makes its bread and butter trying to find ways to surprise you and we know already that it’s coming back for a season 6. It’s not even going to be all that long of a hiatus; the plan is, for now, to have Riverdale return in November as a part of a lineup including The Flash. That means they wouldn’t leave you hanging for too long, all things considered.

