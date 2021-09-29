Cobra Kai season 4: Could Aisha return down the road?







There are a lot of question marks out there when it comes to Cobra Kai season 4 — for today, though, let’s look at a long-simmering mystery. Where in the world is Aisha? What happened with that character?

At the start of season 3, the writers found a quick and convenient way to write out Nichole Brown from the series, saying that she had been sent off to private school after the brawl at the end of season 2. Does it make sense? Sure; that fight was nasty and still one of the coolest action sequences we’ve seen on the show in a while. The move was justified, but it still stinks given that Aisha was an important part of the show. She was Johnny Lawrence’s first female student at Cobra Kai and a longtime friend of Samantha. It would be nice to see her back in this world eventually!

Unfortunately, here is where things get a little more ambiguous. While the show’s producers have stated that anyone can return to the series at any time, nobody has come out and said that Aisha for sure is back in season 4. Factoring her in could also prove to be a challenge — while she makes perfect sense in Johnny’s new Eagle Fang dojo, they would also have to both write in her re-entry and then also give her a good story after the fact. There’s more than enough room to do this, but will the writers want to with all of the other characters they currently have to service?

Even if it’s not in season 4, we do think that we will see Aisha again at some point. She’s too big a part of the show’s overall mythology to be gone forever…

Do you want to see Aisha back on Cobra Kai season 4?

