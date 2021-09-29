Psych 3: This Is Gus: More teases on the way soon!







It feels like it’s been a while since we’ve had some teases on Psych 3: This Is Gus. Isn’t now the time for that to change?

Come Saturday, October 9 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time, you’re going to get a chance to see some of your favorite stars from the one-time USA hit descend on New York Comic-Con for a virtual panel discussing the upcoming film (debuting in 2022). Per TV Insider, you’re going to see James Roday Rodriguez, Dulé Hill, Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Jazmyn Simon, and Corbin Bernsen, along with executive producers Steve Franks and Chris Henze. You’ll likely get a few more substantial teases about the upcoming film, which could be Gus-centric and really set the stage for the character’s future.

If you haven’t seen this official logline for This Is Gus, take a look at it below:

In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn and Groomzilla Gus go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s estranged husband, as Lassiter grapples with the future of his career.

We will be the first to admit that we were somewhat skeptical about Psych 2: Lassie Come Home moving to Peacock as opposed to staying on USA; yet, it turned out to be a successful transition. This allowed more people to check out the show on streaming, and we do like the potential that comes with doing a movie every couple of years or so. We know a lot of these actors have other jobs (James and Dule each have shows on ABC at the moment), so we’re happy that they are still able to find a way to make things work with doing some of these. Psych is such wonderful escapism for people out there, in addition to being one of our personal favorite shows of all time.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Psych 3: This Is Gus?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them.

