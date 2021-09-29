Animal Kingdom season 5 finale spoilers: Should you expect cliffhanger?







With the Animal Kingdom season 5 finale set to arrive on TNT this weekend, why not have a chat about cliffhangers? Or, to be more specific, should we expect one?

We know that the drama has faced some criticism over the course of this season, with one of the biggest issues being that it’s moved at a rather slow pace. This has been rather frustrating, mostly because we’re so used to high-octane heists and huge surprises every few episodes, at least. When you think about it, this probably does amplify the pressure to have some sort of big moment at the end of the finale, something that everyone will be talking about for quite some time moving forward.

While nothing is 100% confirmed at present, we do think there’s a high probability of some sort of shocking end on Sunday. Remember that the show has already been renewed for a season 6 and more than likely, the writers found themselves thinking a lot about how to set the stage for that. (They probably knew of a likely renewal largely before fans.) They’ll need to set the stage for that, and potentially introduce a high-stakes situation that could put most of the Codys in danger.

So where could this cliffhanger come from? Of course, be concerned about the heist, but also some other predicaments including Pete’s Garage or the situation at Deran’s bar. There are also, of course, many murders, past crimes, and other issues (think Pope’s disposal of the guy in the desert) that could come back at any moment. The Cody Boys may be fearsome at times, but they do have a tendency to get a little messy here and there.

What do you think is coming on the Animal Kingdom season 5 finale?

