Yellowstone season 4 video: Reflect on the biggest villains yet







As you prepare for the arrival of Yellowstone season 4 on Sunday, November 7, why not reflect on the past? To be specific, why not talk about some of the biggest adversaries and opponents in the history of the show?

In a new video (more on that below), you can see a spotlight on SO many different villains who have surfaced on the Paramount Network show over the years. We’re talking here about people like Thomas Rainwater, Malcolm Beck, Roarke Morris, and many others who have come around with their own agendas and reasons to destroy Dutton Ranch. Some of them have very specific reasons for wanting to snatch the land away; others, meanwhile, just want to destroy the Duttons themselves. While John may be smart and shrewd at times, his family does also have a tendency to not stay out of their own way.

Watch our Yellowstone season 3 finale review! Below, there is so much we get into when it comes to the cliffhanger, including some hints as to who the next big villain could be.

So could any of these villains end up being the Big Bad moving forward? We still aren’t 100% sure that Beck is really dead, so we can’t rule him out — meanwhile, Roarke’s boss Caroline Warner will be spending some time in Montana coming up and we tend to think that Market Equities is going to have an even larger role to play. Someone amongst this group could have been responsible for the attacks at the end of season 3, but nothing is 100% confirmed at the time of this writing.

As for potential new villains, we’d keep your eyes peeled for Jamie’s biological father. We’ve already gotten a small taste of him on the show already but per some news over the summer, it seems like he poised to have a far more significant role. More than likely, he’ll do what he can in order to manipulate his son.

What sort of adversaries are you expecting to see moving into Yellowstone season 4?

