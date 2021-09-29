A Million Little Things season 4 episode 2 promo: Gary gets questioned







Tonight on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see A Million Little Things season 4 episode 2 — one the writers are calling “Not the Plan.”

Based on the promo below, it seems like that title could apply to a number of different characters, but we want to spend the bulk of our time here focusing on Gary. How in the world can we not? His attack of Peter was the biggest cliffhanger at the end of season 3, and we figured that at some point, this would come back into focus. As it turns out, it already is! He is questioned over what happened to him and in the process of that, he’s told that Peter is in a coma and will eventually wake up to tell his side of the story.

How does Gary get himself out of this situation? Does he get himself out of it? This ultimately feels like a storyline where eventually, he will have to face the consequences of some of his actions. We understand why he did what he did, but it doesn’t change the legality of the situation. This doesn’t even get into some of the other mysteries that surround the attack, including what sort of help Gary had in making this happen.

Speaking of incidents from the past, “Not the Plan” will also feature Eddie continuing to piece together the call that he got from last season about the accident. He wants answers to something that altered the entire course of his future — how far will he go in order to get them? This is a situation where on some level, he’s going to have to work to keep his emotions in check. That may not be easy but in the end, he’ll have to figure it out.

