Ted Lasso season 2 episode 11 video: The state of Roy Kent’s eyebrows







As we approach Ted Lasso season 2 episode 11 on Apple TV+ this Friday, the star of the show may be Roy Kent’s eyebrows. Who would have guessed?

In the sneak peek below (via TVLine), you get a sense of why Roy is so upset. Apparently, Keeley wants to do a photoshoot at home and his eyebrows are a bit too crazy for it. Also, he’s supposed to wear all black — which is oddly a problem despite his current fashion choices.

While a grumpy Roy is one of our favorite iterations of Roy, we do think the writers are introducing some more problems for him and Keeley at the end of this season. Jamie Tartt just confessed his feelings for her and, at least at the moment, Roy isn’t aware of that. While Roy may be a good match for her in so many ways, there’s no denying that Jamie would be 100% fine doing this photo-shoot. He just has certain things in common with her!

Yet, we hope that we’re not in a situation here where Roy and Keeley are somehow pushed apart in the long-term just because of him being a curmudgeon. Him being a little awkward around a fashion photo-shoot is in the most predictable Roy Kent thing ever! Also, he’s a great grounding influence for Keeley who allows her to be even more of herself. With Jamie, it felt more like the character constantly had to look over her shoulder. There’s something more natural here with Roy, but we’ve got a feeling there will be at least one blow-up before this season ends.

In general, it feels like much of Ted Lasso is hovering on a knife’s edge — Ted’s panic attacks and Rebecca’s relationship with Sam could somehow get leaked to the press, and that’s without thinking about that super-weird moment with Nate and Rupert at the end of this past episode.

