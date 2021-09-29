Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere spoilers: State of Cormac, Meredith







As we prepare ourselves for the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere on ABC this Thursday, there will be attention on Cormac and Meredith. At this point, it’s somewhat inevitable. These two characters have been linked to one another by fans and even the media for a while — even when Meredith and DeLuca were more of a thing (RIP, DeLuca), there were questions back then as to whether or not “McWidow” would become a love interest.

In the end, it still feels a little too early to know where things are going to go. Meredith shouldn’t be the sort of character defined by a romantic interest, but there certainly is some storytelling appeal here. Both she and Cormac have gone through a lot in their lives and with that, we recognize that they could be there for each other. There does need to be more of a romantic spark beyond that, so we’ll see how things play out.

So where is Cormac when it comes to his feelings for Meredith? Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what actor Richard Flood had to say on the subject:

I think his feelings are evident for everybody to see. But in many ways, he’s quite Irish. He’s a reserved kind of character who wouldn’t be effusive with his feelings. But I think it’s clear even in what he doesn’t say more than what he does say how he feels.

We think that, more than likely, people will know where he stands in the season. That doesn’t mean that he and Meredith are going to get together, but we think there’s room to at least explore something here.

