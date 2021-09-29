Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Finale preview!







Tonight on CBS the Big Brother 23 finale is going to be here, and we couldn’t be more excited to break all of the action down! This is going to be an interesting finale for a few different reasons, but the focus at present has to be on Azah.

If Xavier wins part 3 of the final Head of Household, there’s no real drama: He takes Derek and secures his spot as the champion. However, what in the world does Azah do if she wins?

At the time that Azah won part 2 of the final HoH this weekend, it was obvious that she was going to take Big D at the very end. The past couple of days have changed that. Derek has been disrespectful, frustrating, and did/said a serious of things that made almost no sense. Why is he telling Azah that he would take Xavier to the final two over her? We think she knows on some level that Derek is easier to beat, but Xavier has treated her better and is more deserving.

As of last night, it looked as though Azah was STRONGLY leaning towards taking Xavier to the end, which would be an enormous mistake but we understand why she would do it.

The only real surprise to us is going to be seeing Big D’s face when he learns that Tiffany is one of America’s most-popular players. He’s long been convinced that he was some sort of fan-favorite, even when that is not exactly the case.

