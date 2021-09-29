Dexter: New Blood spoilers: Who from the past could turn up?







As we prepare for Dexter: New Blood to premiere on Showtime come Sunday, November 7, there is a lot to think about. Take, for example, the tone of the show after so many years away, or how similar this Dexter Morgan will be from the one we knew before.

Besides all of that, though, we have to wonder about some ghosts from the past — though for the record, we’re not talking about Deb. (She’s not even a ghost anyway; think of her more as a manifestation of Dexter Morgan’s mind.)

Is there going to be another familiar face from the original series who stops by? A recent Entertainment Weekly cover story suggests so, and seeing whoever it is could prove to be a fun little Easter egg for longtime fans. It also complicates the narrative further. Dexter: New Blood is set in the fictional New York community of Iron Lake, whereas the original show was set in Miami. Who else could run into him? It doesn’t feel like something that would happen by change.

Instead, any potential return would have to be someone who could not only figure out he is still out there, but also trace a lot of his steps to identify where he is. Another idea is that this returning character could also be a dead person showing up in his head (it’s not Trinity–we already know he’s coming back), but we don’t think you can use this same device time and time again and give Dexter more or less an army of people in his mind.

At this point, we’d almost love for this announcement to be a surprise. We didn’t expect to hear about Deb coming back when we did!

Who do you want to see from the past on Dexter: New Blood?

