Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 11 (finale) spoilers: Why is Kendall back?







Next week on Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 11, we’re entering the end of the road this season — the epic finale is almost here! This is a chance to find out which one of these people could end up leaving the show engaged, and also who could be heartbroken by the end of it all.

If we are to use some other seasons of the show as a blueprint, then it’s pretty easy to assume one thing above all else: There will probably be at least a couple of proposals. Whether or not they withstand the test of time, however, is a totally different story.

So which couples are currently the strongest ones overall? If we had to single out just one, we’d probably go with Joe and Serena. Just remember that they were able to withstand the arrival of Joe’s ex to the beach! That’s not an easy thing to do just from the vantage point of stress.

Of course, here’s the irony in talking about all of this with Joe and Serena: The promo for the finale showcased Kendall making yet another return. Why is she there? The edit made it seem as though she was going to go and curse any potential engagement, but we don’t think that is really the case. Instead, we think it’s more likely that she wants to wish the two of them the best moving forward.

