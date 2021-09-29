FBI: Most Wanted: Where is Crosby? Is Kellan Lutz leaving?







Where is Crosby on tonight’s FBI: Most Wanted episode? Is Kellan Lutz leaving the show? If you entered this article wondering, we’re here to help you.

Unfortunately, we can’t say that we are coming to you with some great news. Last week was Lutz’s final episode as a series regular, as the character went back home to recover from a life-threatening crisis that we saw play out in the crossover. We do think it’s possible that he will return at some point down the road, but nothing is confirmed as of the time of this writing.

As for the reason why Kellan is no longer on the show, it’s for family-related reasons. After dealing with a series of personal tragedies over the past year and a half he wants to focus on what matters most to him and we get that. This was a painful year and a half for a lot of people out there, and we don’t blame him at all for wanting to head back home and spending time with his loved ones. The show will move forward, and the writers are handling this much in the same way that the real FBI would; you bring in other agents and shift things around. There is no situation where criminals simply stop doing terrible bad things; you have to be prepared for almost anything.

Rest assured that there will be plenty of drama coming on FBI: Most Wanted over the rest of the season. We just have to hope that the stories can live up to the high bar that we saw both at the end of last season and also with the crossover itself.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FBI: Most Wanted right now

Are you going to miss Kellan Lutz and Crosby on FBI: Most Wanted moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







