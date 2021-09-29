New Amsterdam season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Max and Helen go public!







For those wondering what’s ahead for Max and Helen, New Amsterdam season 4 episode 3 is going to contain some big moments. After all, the two aren’t keeping their relationship under wraps!

Over the course of the next new episode, you’re going to see these two characters declaring to the rest of the hospital that they are together. Given that they already have plans beyond just working at New Amsterdam together, maybe this isn’t as big of a deal for them as it would be if they were locked-in to the hospital long-term.

In the end, though, what matters is that this declaration could allow the rest of the staff to celebrate them — at least for a certain period of time. This is still a place where there are near-constant emergencies and things will go from bad to worse in a limited amount of time.

Below, we’ve got the full New Amsterdam season 4 episode 3 synopsis with some other news as to what lies ahead:

10/05/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max and Sharpe go public with their relationship at the hospital. The team struggles to keep a handle on an overcrowded and understaffed ICU and everyone must pitch in. Iggy’s overly critical feedback alienates his residents. TV-14

When it comes to the Iggy storyline, the biggest thing we can say at the moment is that he’s clearly struggling. This is a guy working to figure out his voice at the hospital after last season and needs to work through what lingers in the back of his mind. We love this story, though, mostly because of it is going to allow for so much healing and growth in the end — or so we hope. The most important thing to remember throughout is that patience may be required, and a good bit of this could take some time.

