FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 3 spoilers: First look at ‘Tough Love’







Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 3 — are you curious to learn more about it? This is an episode that could be especially personal for Kristin, who where she tries to make things work with her teenage daughter in New York City.

The title for this episode is “Tough Love,” and we also feel like that’s the sort of thing that inspires a lot of hope in anything. Yet, doesn’t tough love generally lead to a good outcome? That could be what the writers are going for here? With it be with the team or with Kristin in particular, it’s possible that there are a lot of stumbling blocks over the course of this hour before we end up landing in a good spot.

For a few more details now all about what lies ahead, but sure to check out the FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Tough Love” – When a judge known for serving harsh sentences to juveniles is murdered, the team looks into his lengthy list of cases in the hunt for his killer. Also, Kristin faces family hurdles while resettling with her teenage daughter in New York City, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Oct. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

With Most Wanted settling back into its all-familiar timeslot Tuesday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, we hope that it’s able to keep at least some of the momentum that it’s had in the past. We know that it faces different challenges now, especially with a new show in FBI: International airing right before it.

