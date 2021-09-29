La Brea episode 2 spoilers: What lies ahead for Natalie Zea, cast?







Following the big premiere following The Voice tonight on NBC, what lies ahead when it comes to La Brea episode 2? There is so much more to explore within this shocking world, and of course we’re curious to see how all of it unfolds.

On the surface, we think it’s pretty easy already to draw parallels between this show and Manifest. How in the world can you not? Both are high-concept shows with a lot of intrigue, big mysteries, and strong characters. The simple challenge is simply keeping people hooked. This is one of those shows that is harder to catch up on midway through! Hopefully, NBC marketed the show enough to get decent-enough numbers straight from the get-go.

Below, check out the full La Brea episode 2 synopsis with some other news as to what lies ahead:

10/09/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Saturday) : With Josh’s life on the line, Eve traverses the dangerous wilderness back to the clearing to save him. Desperate to kickstart a rescue mission, Gavin and Izzy work to prove there are survivors alive inside the sinkhole as government agents track their every move. TV-14 V

Will there be more answers as to what’s actually going on with the sinkhole? We have to wait and see how this unfolds but, if it’s like just about any other mystery on TV, we’ll probably get more questions in episode 2 than actual answers. The same goes for an ever-increasing number of twists.

One of the other big questions we have is tied to Josh himself: Would the producers really opt to kill off a character at this point? Doesn’t that feel a little bit too early for everyone else out there? For the time being, we do tend to think so.

What do you most want to see when it comes to La Brea episode 2?

