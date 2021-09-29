The Bachelor 2022: Jesse Palmer will host Clayton Echard’s season







For everyone out there wondering who would be the next host of ABC’s The Bachelor, wonder no more! We now have official news on the subject.

In a statement today, the network officially confirmed that former lead Jesse Palmer, who has also done sports programming for ESPN and hosted another Mike Fleiss-produced show in The Proposal, is being on board to emcee the new season airing in early 2022. While ABC has not confirmed the series lead, all signs point to it being Clayton Echard, a contestant from this season of The Bachelorette featuring Michelle Young.

In a new statement per Variety, here is what Palmer himself had to say in a statement about taking on the job:

“For more than 20 years, ‘The Bachelor’ has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own … Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

The aforementioned site notes that there are hopes that Palmer could take on hosting duties in at least some other parts of the franchise, but for the time being nothing is confirmed. ABC has to officially order more seasons, for starters, and we personally wonder if they would consider keeping Wells Adams around as some sort of host/co-host for Bachelor in Paradise. We honestly wouldn’t have minded him as a host for the franchise overall, but hiring Palmer feels like a fairly expected move, all things considered.

What do you think about Jesse Palmer being the new host of The Bachelor?

What do you think about Jesse Palmer being the new host of The Bachelor?

This article was written by Jess Carter.

