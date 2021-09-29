Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 10: Why did Ivan Hall leave?







Why did Ivan Hall leave Bachelor in Paradise season 7? We know that entering tonight’s episode, there were a lot of questions all about that!

Luckily, tonight’s episode exists, in part, to fill in some of the cracks. In the promos for tonight’s episode we saw Wells Adams talking with him about something that happened in the hotel — personally, it felt like he had broken one of the rules or talked to a contestant when the cameras were not around. Remember that while this is a show about love, it’s also a television show. Because of that, production wants to make sure that they capture everything that they can.

The funny thing about the episode tonight is that before we even got to the Ivan – Wells situation, there was everything with Aaron and Chelsea to get through. That was a gigantic mess in itself.

Here’s what happened: Ivan got booted ultimately for sneaking around the hotel and spending time with Alexa, someone who had yet to arrive on the beach. This in itself honestly isn’t that bad; if you want to meet someone you’re interested in, go for it! The problem is that this isn’t how the show works; also, it creates this impression that Ivan just wanted the rose in the hopes that Alexa would come down to Paradise and he’d spend some time with her.

Ivan was remorseful for his actions after the fact, but that’s all there is to say when it comes to his time in Paradise.

What did you think about how Bachelor in Paradise 7 handled the Ivan Hall situation?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

