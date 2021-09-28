The Blacklist season 9: Will the show stay on Thursdays for good?







The Blacklist season 9 has yet to even premiere and even still, there’s been some chaos around its scheduling.

Originally, the plan was for NBC to air the show in its Friday timeslot, the same place that it’s been for a little while. Even though this spot is not ideal for a lot of viewers out there, we also recognize that this spot helps keep the show on the air. The ratings aren’t great anymore and were it in a more-demand place, the odds would be higher that it would eventually get canceled.

Ever since NBC shelved Law & Order: For the Defense, though, we’ve been told that The Blacklist is going to air on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. That is still the plan, but there is some recent news that could shake things up down the road.

If you did not know, the network confirmed today that they are bringing back the flagship Law & Order. Provided that the series is able to air during the 2021-22 season, odds are it would take the Thursdays-at-8 timeslot away from The Blacklist. Does that mean it’d be stuck off on Friday nights again? Probably, but remember that nothing is confirmed. Law & Order may not even be ready until the 2022-23 season and in that case, there may not be anything to worry about. We still don’t even know if The Blacklist will be back for a season 10!

No matter what happens down the road (we’ll have more reporting to share on the subject), season 9 will be here on Thursday, October 21. We’re just over three weeks away!

